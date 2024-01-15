Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Clean-up teams deployed after eastern beach shoreline soiled by wet wipes

Photos by Eyleen Gomez

By Eyleen Gomez
15th January 2024

Clean-up teams were deployed at the weekend after the shoreline at Eastern Beach was littered with wet wipes and sanitary products washed up by the tide. Officers from the Department of the Environment, Environmental Agency and Technical Services investigated what was described as “the unusual presence of a significant number of wipes” at Eastern Beach....

