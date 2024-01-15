Clean-up teams deployed after eastern beach shoreline soiled by wet wipes
Clean-up teams were deployed at the weekend after the shoreline at Eastern Beach was littered with wet wipes and sanitary products washed up by the tide. Officers from the Department of the Environment, Environmental Agency and Technical Services investigated what was described as “the unusual presence of a significant number of wipes” at Eastern Beach....
