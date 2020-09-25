Clear message from Parliament: no room in Gib for racism and anti-Semitism
Marlene Hassan Nahon, the Leader of Together Gibraltar, today decried a “change of tone” that she said had become increasingly evident in political discussion on social media in recent months, leading even to “racially-charged comments” sharply at odds with Gibraltar’s tradition of tolerance and community harmony. She was speaking in Parliament as MPs on both...
