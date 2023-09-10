Cleverly sends National Day message to Gib from Casemates

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sunday thanked Gibraltar for “being such a great friend” to the UK, in a short video filmed in Casemates ahead of the National Day rally.

Mr Cleverly arrived in Gibraltar on Saturday on a private visit with his family and is not expected to participate officially in the rally.

In a short clip posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Mr Cleverly on Sunday sent a message to Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians.

To everyone here and around the world, Happy Gibraltar Day 🇬🇮 pic.twitter.com/C2Rky0OmCQ — James Cleverly🇬🇧 (@JamesCleverly) September 10, 2023

“I'm here in Casemate Square in Gibraltar with the family on holiday, but also taking the opportunity to join you celebrating National Day,” he said.

“So have a wonderful weekend, have a huge amount of fun, and thank you for being such a great friend to the United Kingdom.”

Mr Cleverly was due to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in a meeting hosted by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

But despite his high-profile post, the Foreign Secretary’s visit has been kept low key, with the minister declining any official media or photo opportunities during his time on the Rock.