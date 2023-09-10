Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 10th Sep, 2023

Cleverly sends National Day message to Gib from Casemates

By Chronicle Staff
10th September 2023

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Sunday thanked Gibraltar for “being such a great friend” to the UK, in a short video filmed in Casemates ahead of the National Day rally.

Mr Cleverly arrived in Gibraltar on Saturday on a private visit with his family and is not expected to participate officially in the rally.

In a short clip posted on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Mr Cleverly on Sunday sent a message to Gibraltar and the Gibraltarians.

“I'm here in Casemate Square in Gibraltar with the family on holiday, but also taking the opportunity to join you celebrating National Day,” he said.

“So have a wonderful weekend, have a huge amount of fun, and thank you for being such a great friend to the United Kingdom.”

Mr Cleverly was due to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Fabian Picardo in a meeting hosted by the Governor, Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

But despite his high-profile post, the Foreign Secretary’s visit has been kept low key, with the minister declining any official media or photo opportunities during his time on the Rock.

