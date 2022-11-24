Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Clinton addresses Parliament after heart bypass surgery

By Gabriella Peralta
24th November 2022

GSD MP Roy Clinton thanked medical staff and Calpe House on Wednesday as he returned to Parliament after undergoing open heart surgery earlier this year. In a personal statement during Wednesday’s session of Parliament, Mr Clinton described his ill health earlier this summer and commended the GHA, the NHS and Calpe House for their care....

