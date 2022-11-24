Clinton addresses Parliament after heart bypass surgery
GSD MP Roy Clinton thanked medical staff and Calpe House on Wednesday as he returned to Parliament after undergoing open heart surgery earlier this year. In a personal statement during Wednesday’s session of Parliament, Mr Clinton described his ill health earlier this summer and commended the GHA, the NHS and Calpe House for their care....
