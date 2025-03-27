Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar Government Media Director

Clive Golt will be stepping down from his role as the Gibraltar Government’s Media Director after serving in the post “with exceptional dedication” for the past 15 years, No.6 Convent Place said on Thursday.

Mr Golt has for many years been “an invaluable pillar” of Gibraltar’s public communications, deploying “formidable journalistic instincts, distinctive congeniality, and unwavering commitment” to the people of Gibraltar to further the Government’s agenda on both the domestic and international stage, the Government said in a statement.

Although he is stepping down from his current role, Mr Golt will continue to be involved in the Government’s evolving communications strategy.

In particular, he will remain a key figure in “nurturing the intricate web of relationships” he has built in Spain, a network that has been vital in fostering dialogue and ensuring Gibraltar’s perspective is better represented in Spanish political and media circles.

Further details on the new communications plan will be announced in the coming weeks, No.6 said.

Mr Golt is a well-known former GBC broadcaster and editor of the New People who once stood as a GSLP candidate, although was not elected.

He was brought in as Media Director in 2010 by the then GSD Chief Minister Sir Peter Caruana and later continued in the role with the GSLP/Liberals.

No.6 said he had served “with distinction in two different and rivalling administrations, rising above partisan interests to work for the greater good of the community”.

“Clive’s tenure has been marked by his extraordinary ability to cultivate and maintain high-level relationships within Spanish media and political circles,” No.6 said.

“Through his efforts, he has ensured that Gibraltar’s voice has been heard, understood, and respected beyond our borders.”

“His extensive network, strategic acumen, and ability to navigate the complexities of political and media landscapes have proven instrumental in defending and advancing Gibraltar’s interests.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo paid tribute to what he said was Mr Golt’s enduring legacy.

“Clive has been a fundamental figure, not just in Government communications, but in Gibraltar’s politics,” he said.

“It was Clive, during his time at GBC, who provided me and my generation with a platform to engage in the political arena, inviting me to take part in the lively and intellectually stimulating debates that would go on to shape the future of Gibraltar’s politics.”

“His passion for Gibraltar and its people, his unwavering belief in the power of good journalism, and his extraordinary ability to connect with people across borders have made him an extremely valuable asset to our Government.”

“An asset that we will continue to leverage in the future.”

“For many years, he was the face of the national broadcaster, and then the interface of Gibraltar with the international media.”

“I am delighted that he will continue to support our nation in years to come.”

“The Government of Gibraltar extends its deepest gratitude to Clive for his 15 years of service and his invaluable contribution to our democracy.”

“His legacy will endure in the foundations he has laid, and his contributions will continue to shape Gibraltar’s communications and international outreach in the years to come.”