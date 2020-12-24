‘Clock still ticking’ on Gib agreement as UK/EU seal post-Brexit deal

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has welcomed news of a post-Brexit UK/EU deal but said “the clock is still ticking” on negotiations for an agreement for Gibraltar’s future relations with the bloc.

The deal between the UK and the EU does not cover Gibraltar, but Mr Picardo expressed confidence that an agreement could be reached to protect the Rock’s interests – and those of the neighbouring region in Spain – after December 31.

“I congratulate the Prime Minister, Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP, on this historic achievement,” Mr Picardo said.

“This is the largest trade deal in history and is a huge relief given the potential difficulties that a no-deal Brexit might have created for the United Kingdom and the European Union.”

“A strong United Kingdom is better able to support Gibraltar.”

“This deal does not cover Gibraltar. For us, and for the people of the Campo de Gibraltar around us, the clock is still ticking.”

“We continue to work, hand in glove with the United Kingdom, to finalise negotiation with Spain of agreement for a proposed treaty between the EU and the UK in relation to Gibraltar.”

“I am optimistic that we will be able to finalise that agreement.”

Mr Picardo was speaking after a post-Brexit trade deal was agreed by negotiators from the UK and the European Union after months of talks and frantic last-minute wrangling.

The deal was secured on Christmas Eve, a week before current trading arrangements expire.

Boris Johnson said a deal reached with the European Union will help protect jobs and provide certainty to businesses.

The Prime Minister said the agreement resolves the European question which has “bedevilled” British politics for generations.

In a Downing Street press conference Mr Johnson said the UK had managed to “take back control” as promised in the 2016 Brexit referendum.

The Prime Minister told a No 10 press conference: “We have taken back control of our laws and our destiny. We have taken back control of every jot and tittle of our regulation in a way that is complete and unfettered."

“From January 1 we are outside the customs union and outside the single market."

“British laws will be made solely by the British Parliament interpreted by British judges sitting in UK courts and the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice will come to an end.”

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have finally found an agreement.

“It was a long and winding road, but we have got a good deal to show for it.

“It is fair, it is a balanced deal, and it is the right and responsible thing to do for both sides.”

She said the deal meant “EU rules and standards will be respected” with “effective tools to react” if the UK side tries to undercut Brussels to seek a competitive advantage.

There will be a five-and-a-half year transition period for the fishing industry, she indicated.

And co-operation will continue on issues including climate change, energy, security and transport.

Mrs von der Leyen said she felt “quiet satisfaction” and “relief” that a deal had been concluded.

“It is time to leave Brexit behind, our future is made in Europe,” she added.