Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Archive image of Inquiry chairman Sir Peter Openshaw arriving at the Garrison Library for a hearing earlier this year. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
7th July 2025

Warning letters have been sent by the chairman of the McGrail Inquiry, Sir Peter Openshaw, to individuals and organisations likely to face criticism in his final report.

The process, known as ‘Maxwellisation’, allows anyone facing potential criticism to respond to the chairman prior to publication of the report.

The chairman will then consider those responses and make any necessary changes to the draft report.

Under the Inquiries Act 2024, Sir Peter Openshaw is required to act with fairness in any decision as to the procedure or conduct of the Inquiry.

“The chairman considers it to be an important aspect of fairness that anyone to be criticised publicly in the Inquiry Report has had a reasonable opportunity to respond to the proposed criticism prior to publication,” the Inquiry said in a statement on Monday.

“Warning letters are therefore being sent to any person whose personal or professional interests may, in the chairman’s reasonable assessment, be adversely affected by any criticism in the report.”

“The Inquiry has now contacted all individuals and organisations who will be receiving a 'Maxwellisation' letter.”

“These letters are confidential to the recipients and their legal representatives.”

“The Inquiry has requested any responses by 31 July 2025, having regard to the chairman’s desire to deliver the report to Government as soon as possible in Autumn 2025.”

The Inquiry expects to provide further updates in due course.

Most Read

Local News

McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Local News

Police investigate sudden death near E1 residential building

Sun 29th Jun, 2025

Local News

Action4schools delivers 110th water well project in Sierra Leone

Sun 6th Jul, 2025

Local News

In Supreme Court, a sports bar triggers complex exchanges on constitutional law

Wed 2nd Jul, 2025

Local News

‘Time to go’, Bossino tells CM

Mon 7th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Norovirus outbreak reported at Elderly Residential Services

7th July 2025

Local News
Public sector agencies take part in sanctions preparedness exercise

7th July 2025

Local News
GHA notes rise in salmonella food poisoning cases

7th July 2025

Local News
Cortes meets University of Gibraltar students researching environmental topics

7th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025