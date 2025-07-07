McGrail Inquiry sends ‘warning letters’ to those facing criticism in final report

Warning letters have been sent by the chairman of the McGrail Inquiry, Sir Peter Openshaw, to individuals and organisations likely to face criticism in his final report.

The process, known as ‘Maxwellisation’, allows anyone facing potential criticism to respond to the chairman prior to publication of the report.

The chairman will then consider those responses and make any necessary changes to the draft report.

Under the Inquiries Act 2024, Sir Peter Openshaw is required to act with fairness in any decision as to the procedure or conduct of the Inquiry.

“The chairman considers it to be an important aspect of fairness that anyone to be criticised publicly in the Inquiry Report has had a reasonable opportunity to respond to the proposed criticism prior to publication,” the Inquiry said in a statement on Monday.

“Warning letters are therefore being sent to any person whose personal or professional interests may, in the chairman’s reasonable assessment, be adversely affected by any criticism in the report.”

“The Inquiry has now contacted all individuals and organisations who will be receiving a 'Maxwellisation' letter.”

“These letters are confidential to the recipients and their legal representatives.”

“The Inquiry has requested any responses by 31 July 2025, having regard to the chairman’s desire to deliver the report to Government as soon as possible in Autumn 2025.”

The Inquiry expects to provide further updates in due course.