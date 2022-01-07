Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Clubhouse employment placements sees nine members return to the world of work

By Priya Gulraj
7th January 2022

Nine Clubhouse Gibraltar members have returned to the world of employment after being placed in local businesses through the charity’s Transitional Employment Placement programme. The charity is calling for more businesses to follow in the footsteps of Gamesys, Playtech, Hambros SG, Deloitte, Imperial News Agency, Alameda Botanic Gardens, Marks and Spencer, Alwani Charity Shop, Saccone...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gedime Motors files plans for new showroom

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

Local News

Swiss-based company eyes Rock bunkers for Bitcoin mining project

Fri 7th Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gedime Motors files plans for new showroom

6th January 2022

Local News
As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

5th January 2022

Opinion & Analysis
This new year embrace change and stay positive

5th January 2022

Sports
Football confirms protocols still in place

5th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022