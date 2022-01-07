Clubhouse employment placements sees nine members return to the world of work
Nine Clubhouse Gibraltar members have returned to the world of employment after being placed in local businesses through the charity’s Transitional Employment Placement programme. The charity is calling for more businesses to follow in the footsteps of Gamesys, Playtech, Hambros SG, Deloitte, Imperial News Agency, Alameda Botanic Gardens, Marks and Spencer, Alwani Charity Shop, Saccone...
