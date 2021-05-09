Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 9th May, 2021

Clubhouse raise awareness on Mental Health Week

Johnny Bugeja

By Guest Contributor
9th May 2021

By Ana Sharma Today Clubhouse will mark the start of Mental Health Week virtually, continuing their work to raise awareness and remove the stigma of seeking help. Clubhouse Gibraltar aim to support and inspire members to get their lives back on track and this week the charity will be hosting events daily. This morning the...

