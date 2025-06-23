CM addresses Parliament on political agreement for UK/EU treaty
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo commended the political agreement for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU to the Gibraltar Parliament on Monday afternoon, insisting the treaty would ensure the stability and growth of the local economy. During the first parliamentary session since the political agreement on June 11, Mr Picardo gave details to MPs...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here