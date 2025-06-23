Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 23rd Jun, 2025

CM addresses Parliament on political agreement for UK/EU treaty

By Gabriella Peralta
23rd June 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo commended the political agreement for a treaty on Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relationship with the EU to the Gibraltar Parliament on Monday afternoon, insisting the treaty would ensure the stability and growth of the local economy. During the first parliamentary session since the political agreement on June 11, Mr Picardo gave details to MPs...

