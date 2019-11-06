CM and UK minister highlight close partnership and post-Brexit opportunities for Gibraltar and UK
Gibraltar stands ready to work with whoever is elected into government in forthcoming general elections in the UK and Spain, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Tuesday, as he told guests at a business lunch in London of the Rock’s efforts to position itself as a well-regulated post-Brexit “superhighway” for UK-facing business in the Mediterranean....
