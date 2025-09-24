CM cites ex-auditor’s own words to counter ‘baseless, utterly defamatory’ claim he interfered in compliance audit
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has rejected a claim in the 2018/19 Principal Auditor’s report that he acted improperly and unconstitutionally by blocking a compliance audit of the Gibraltar Savings Bank under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2015 [POCA], describing it as a “serious, baseless and utterly defamatory” allegation that risked damaging Gibraltar. Addressing Parliament on...
