Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 24th Sep, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CM cites ex-auditor’s own words to counter ‘baseless, utterly defamatory’ claim he interfered in compliance audit

Photo via Gibraltar Parliament

By Brian Reyes
24th September 2025

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has rejected a claim in the 2018/19 Principal Auditor’s report that he acted improperly and unconstitutionally by blocking a compliance audit of the Gibraltar Savings Bank under the Proceeds of Crime Act 2015 [POCA], describing it as a “serious, baseless and utterly defamatory” allegation that risked damaging Gibraltar. Addressing Parliament on...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

TG says audit motion ‘unfair, unnecessary and vindictive’ 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Features

Sisters Jane, Bathsheba, and Willa hold Autumn 25’ exhibition

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Local News

‘Severe’ cockroach infestation shocked professionals

Thu 18th Sep, 2025

Local News

Contractor cuts through three cables, again plunging Gib into darkness

Tue 16th Sep, 2025

Local News

CM opens parliamentary debate on disputed audit report and says legal opinion backs Govt position 

Tue 23rd Sep, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

24th September 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
Richard's Rendezvous: Sticking to a job for life

24th September 2025

Local News
CM opens parliamentary debate on disputed audit report and says legal opinion backs Govt position 

23rd September 2025

Opinion & Analysis
The Cauldron: Gibraltar is hosting a World Cup

23rd September 2025

Opinion & Analysis
Chai with Priya: The symbolism of flags

17th September 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025