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Wed 22nd Apr, 2026

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Local News

Govt acquires portrait of Queen Elizabeth II and plans new tribute

By Chronicle Staff
22nd April 2026

The Gibraltar Government has acquired a portrait of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for the people of Gibraltar and announced plans to commission a statue in her honour.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, marking what would have been the late monarch’s 100th birthday on April 21.

The portrait is a hand-signed, full-size archival reproduction of a work painted by British-Polish artist Basia Hamilton following a private sitting at Windsor Castle on May 6, 2022, which was Queen Elizabeth II’s final portrait sitting.

The artwork, described as one of the final official portraits created from life during her reign, was formally presented on Tuesday as part of efforts to honour the bond between Gibraltar and the Crown.

It was presented to the Gibraltar Government by Paul Albert Sabbagh, who offered it from his private collection as a cultural gift to the people of Gibraltar.

“On the day that Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II would have turned 100, it is fitting that Gibraltar should pay tribute to her life of extraordinary service and unwavering dedication,” said Chief Minister Fabian Picardo.

“This portrait is a moving and dignified addition to our national heritage, and I would like to extend my gratitude on behalf of the people of Gibraltar to Paul for his generous donation and for helping us mark this deeply meaningful milestone.”

“We are also proud to announce that we will commission a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, to be erected at the roundabout by Hassans Centenary Terraces, so that future generations may continue to remember with pride the remarkable Sovereign whose reign meant so much to Gibraltar.”

The Gibraltar Government said the statue will be erected at the roundabout by Hassan Centenary Terraces as a lasting public tribute to the late Queen. Further details on the design, commissioning process and timetable will be announced in due course.

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