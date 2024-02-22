CM ‘convinced’ treaty will be agreed, but UK/Gib red lines on sovereignty are ‘impenetrable’
The UK and Gibraltar’s red lines on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control are “impenetrable”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday, even as he said he remained “convinced” a “safe and beneficial” UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar would be agreed. Mr Picardo was responding to questions in Parliament from the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, who...
