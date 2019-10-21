CM demands explanations after Spanish 'Protección Civil' vehicle drives unchallenged into Gib
The Chief Minister has demanded explanations as to why a Spanish state vehicle belonging to Proteccion Civil was allowed to cross the border from Spain into Gibraltar this afternoon. The Spanish vehicle and its four uniformed occupants drove around Gibraltar and even tried to enter the Upper Rock nature reserve before they were stopped by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here