Fri 10th May, 2024

Brexit

CM discusses UK/EU treaty with Lord Cameron

By Chronicle Staff
9th May 2024

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met with the Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron on Thursday to discuss the outstanding issues in the ongoing UK/EU treaty negotiations over Gibraltar’s future relationship with the bloc.

Overseas Territories Minister David Rutley also attended the meeting that was held at the Foreign Office in London.

Mr Picardo and Lord Cameron considered the best options to advance the ongoing negotiations to a positive conclusion.

A statement from No6 Convent Place said Mr Picardo and Lord Cameron felt a treaty is entirely within reach “so long as good will prevails on all sides, as has been the case until now”.

“The Foreign Secretary has a very full agenda and has made time repeatedly to ensure he remains totally engaged in the ongoing Gibraltar negotiation,” Mr Picardo said.

“[On Thursday] he was fully onto of all the outstanding issues which remain for detailed resolution and optimistic that can get to a full, final agreement, whilst realistic that, as ever, the detail remains challenging in various respects.”

“We were both clear about our determination to work to clear these final challenges but resolute that without these being resolved we could not finalise matters.”

“We were both equally full of praise for our respective teams and clear that we can see that our negotiating counterparts are as eager and enthusiastic about finalising matters in good faith.”

“I was greatly encouraged by the terms of my discussion with the Foreign Secretary and Minister Rutley.”

“I believe that the arrangements being considered will not in any way call British sovereignty into question in any respect, whilst they will address the fundamental issues which Brexit creates for Gibraltar and our current economic and social model.”

Mr Picardo was accompanied by his Principal Private Secretary Peter Canessa.

