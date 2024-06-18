Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

18th June 2024

CM hosts former Spanish President Felipe Gonzalez in Boluda reception

By Chronicle Staff
18th June 2024

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo met former President of Spain Felipe Gonzalez Marquez in a lunch for the Board of Directors of Boluda Corporacion Maritima at No6 Convent Place on Tuesday.

The lunch was organised to celebrate the investment by Boluda Towage in Gibraltar and the launch of their new Tug, the VB Responder.

The Board of Boluda includes Vincente Boluda Fos, as well as Diego Aponte, the President of MSC Shipping Corporation which includes commercial and cruise operations.

Mr Gonzalez Marquez, former leader of the Spanish Socialist Party, Partido Socialista Obrero Español, is also a member of the Board of Directors and attended the meeting in Gibraltar, as well as the reception and lunch at No6 Convent Place.

Former President Gonzalez shared that this was not his first visit to Gibraltar, as he had been to the Rock before during the closed frontier years, arriving by ferry from Tangier.

Ministers Sir Joe Bossano, Gemma Arias-Vasquez and Christian Santos, joined the Chief Minister, as well as the Captain of the Port, John Ghio, in hosting the Boluda Board of Directors to celebrate their investment in Gibraltar.

