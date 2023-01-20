CM issues stern warning on air traffic control staff shortages
Staffing issues at air traffic control are “still not entirely resolved”, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Thursday, adding he would raise the “highly unsatisfactory” situation with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak if necessary to protect Gibraltar’s economic resilience. Mr Picardo was responding to GSD questions in Parliament on staff shortages at NATS, the UK company...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here