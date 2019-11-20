CM ‘on location’ in Laguna Estate

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will be holding his “on location” meeting today at Laguna Estate Social Club.

In the morning Mr Picardo will meet those who have already made an appointment to meet with him.

This is the second of the ongoing "on location" clinics which will be held all over Gibraltar to ensure that citizens have direct access to the Chief Minister and which are a precursor to meetings of the Cabinet also being held in locations around Gibraltar, a Government spokesman said.

"I held a very positive and informative set of meetings at the Tankerville and Moorish Castle area last week and I am very much looking forward to the meetings I will hold at Laguna Estate this week,” Mr Picardo said.

“Being on location for the meetings helps me have a clearer perspective in the issues being put to me and also helps people feel more comfortable in their surroundings.”

“I look forward to continuing this process throughout Gibraltar in the coming weeks and months."

Members of the public who wish to book meetings with the Chief Minister can do so by emailing CMonLocation@gibraltar.gov.gi or calling 200 76122.