CM outlines new policing resources and equipment for treaty rollout 

Additional police officers, new equipment and enhancements to Gibraltar's protective security infrastructure are expected as part of the implemention of the UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar, Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said.

Mr Picardo outlined the resourcing requirements during an afternoon parliamentary session last Thursday, when he answered questions from the Leader of the Opposition Keith Azopardi.

He said the RGP has assessed the cost of providing 24/7 armed and unarmed policing at the land border and airport, which will require 20 additional officers along with further civilian staff.

This is projected to incur new costs linked to essential training equipment infrastructure and operational capability.

“These include mandatory firearms and border security training, digital forensics, public protection, and major incident readiness requirements that are necessary to meet expected obligations under the treaty,” Mr Picardo said.

“Further capital investments will be also need to be will also be needed to ensure operational resilience including upgrades to fleet vehicles, maritime assets, IT systems and key premises.”

“The Government will continue to closely work with the Commissioner of Police to ensure the RGP is fully prepared, resourced equipped.”

When pressed by Mr Azopardi about the cost of these additional resources, Mr Picardo said it is currently unclear whether 20 additional officers means more officers or means freeing up officers who may be doing work which can be done by civilians.

He said the numbers are not yet set in stone and declined to give an estimate of costs.

Mr Picardo also said some of the equipment the Government needs will be procured by tender and therefore the costs are not yet known.

“The Commissioner of Police has met on several occasions over recent months with the Gibraltar Police Authority, the Attorney General, the Chief Secretary and myself to discuss the various implications of the EU-UK treaty's implementation in relation to national security, policing and crime prevention,” Mr Picardo said.

“The discussions have centred around outlining the RGP's resourcing requirements linked to the enhanced policing posture and facilities needed within Gibraltar Airport and the current land border crossing, as well as the area of maritime policing and enhanced equipment requirements.”

He added the RGP has also provided the Government with extensive technical recommendations on enhancing Gibraltar's physical and protective security infrastructure.

Mr Picardo said the Commissioner of Police has additionally appointed a senior RGP officer to lead on various aspects of treaty implementation and work is advancing rapidly through regular planning meetings with the Government’s departments, agencies and contractors.

According to Mr Picardo, the discussions on the RGP's specific operational, human and technical requirements, as well as the specialist technical requirements recommendations provided to the Government regarding enhancements to Gibraltar's protective security infrastructure, are subject to publication restrictions, with the exception of approved in-person or closed confidential briefings.

“I've already indicated that there will be a flotilla of vehicles north of the runway to prevent any attempt to enter Gibraltar in a way that is contrary to our interests,” Mr Picardo said.

“So there will be human and equipment resourcing issues that we are already providing for and I'm referring to but we need to be careful not to say too much about that.”

“I've also talked about live facial recognition cameras which will be north of the runway and extending into our city.”

Mr Picardo said there will be joint maritime patrols with Spanish law enforcement agencies that will require a vessel from Gibraltar to be provided.