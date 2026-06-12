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Fri 12th Jun, 2026

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Local News

Five recipents in this year's King’s Birthday Honours list

By Gabriella Ramagge
12th June 2026

The Gibraltar Government’s Chief Technical Officer Hector Montado has been appointed to be an MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list, with Director of Education Keri Scott appointed a BEM.

King’s Birthday honours have been granted to five recipients in Gibraltar.

Peter Conroy, Joseph Mir, and CorreLibre Running Club have been granted the Gibraltar Award for services to judo and youth development, sport, and physical and mental health respectively.

Mr Montado told the Chronicle he was honoured and grateful to receive this honour of an MBE, adding that he is privileged to serve Gibraltar and has worked with many very dedicated people over the years in the civil service and the private sector.

Mr Montado’s career spans 40 years from a civil engineer in the private sector and chief executive of the Technical Services Department to his current role as Chief Technical Officer in the civil service, which he has been in post for the past 12 years.

As CTO he is overseeing treaty infrastructure projects, the harbour reclamation and affordable housing projects.

Mr Montado has worked on Government projects such as the new schools, sports facilities and various housing estates, but the project he feels as been particularly significant in his career has been Commonwealth Park.

“I was delighted to be able to congratulate Hector Montado on his award of the MBE and Keri Scott for the BEM; both have given exceptional service to Gibraltar over many years and are fully deserving of this timely recognition by His Majesty The King of their work,” Governor Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst said.

“Congratulations are also due to Peter Conroy for his work for Judo, Joseph Mir for Football and to the CorreLibre Running Club for their very well deserved Gibraltar Awards.”

“These awards are of course but a small cross section of all the great work that goes on across Gibraltar but they also serve to highlight the very best in terms of selfless commitment.”

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo congratulated this year’s recipients.

“The King’s Birthday Honours and Awards recognise the very best of Gibraltar,” he said.

“These are people and organisations who have made a real difference to our community and to the lives of others.”

“Their dedication, professionalism and generosity of spirit help make Gibraltar the exceptional place that it is. Hector Montado and Keri Scott have each given outstanding service over many years, and it is entirely fitting that His Majesty The King has recognised their contribution in this way.”

“Peter Conroy and Joseph Mir have inspired generations through sport, discipline and mentorship, whilst CorreLibre Running Club has shown how community spirit and collective endeavour can positively impact both physical and mental wellbeing.”

“On behalf of the Government and the People of Gibraltar, I offer my heartfelt congratulations and sincere thanks to them all.”

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