La Linea plans three-stage redesign from border to town centre

La Linea City Council is progressing plans to redesign the route between the Gibraltar border and the town centre through a three-stage project. This project will include upgrades to Plaza de la Constitución, the current temporary market site and the commercial area closest to the frontier.

The first phase, centred on Plaza de la Constitución, has already been planned with a budget of €5 million, of which 80% will be funded through the European Union European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

The second phase will focus on the site currently occupied by the temporary market.

The project is funded by the European Union and is expected to cost €1.2 million, with completion anticipated within 12 months.

Plans for the area include the development of a major skate park and a new pedestrian promenade.

The skate park will feature sections with varying levels of difficulty and will become the third dedicated skate area in La Linea. Existing facilities are located in Princesa Sofia Park, which will be kept for competitions, and along the Alcaidesa Marina promenade.

The redevelopment is intended to enhance the area currently occupied by market traders, who will be relocated to the town centre municipal marketplace once it reopens.

The move is expected to take place in autumn, although traders remain involved in a legal dispute with the city council over the proposed stall rents and allocations.

Yolanda Fernández, councillor with responsibility for infrastructural matters, told the Chronicle: “The aim of these works is to improve the Avenida 20 de Abril, strategically placed in the main route between the border and La Linea city centre.”

“We want to create a new public and high-quality area, with shaded zones to walk, and relax.”

“We want to promote street life, that people can socialise and hang out there.”

“The street furniture will have a state-of-the-art design, and the site will have new street lightning.”

The third phase of the project will focus on the commercial area closest to the Gibraltar border, which is currently occupied by bars, fast-food outlets, shops and car rental businesses.

The area also includes the former La Pesquera restaurant, which has remained closed for several years.

According to Ms Fernández, the rights to the building are expected to revert to the council following a decision by the municipal assembly.

She said: “We will recover the building, tendered in the times of [ex-mayor] Gil, as it has been disused for years and it is sentenced to demolition” due to the fact that it was constructed in breach of a number of planning regulations.

The council’s infrastructure department said that, on completion, the area would be open to the public and offer a continuous and comfortable route for pedestrians to and from the city centre.