CM quizzed on McGrail inquiry
The Gibraltar Government has identified a UK judge prepared to handle the public inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the early retirement of former Commissioner of Police Ian McGrail last year, but the appointment has yet to be confirmed and there is no date fixed for the inquiry to commence, Parliament was told on Tuesday. Chief...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here