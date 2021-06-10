Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 10th Jun, 2021

Local News

CM receives Home Office border team

By Chronicle Staff
10th June 2021

 

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday met with a team of officials from the UK Home Office Border Force International who are in Gibraltar to advise on border management. 

The team have been in Gibraltar since Monday as part of contingency preparations between the UK and Gibraltar Governments for a non-negotiated outcome in forthcoming treaty negotiations with the EU. 

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and other Gibraltar officials were also present. 

The Government continues to engage constructively with the UK and Spain - “continuously and at different levels,” No.6 Convent Place said - while the EU Commission prepares its negotiating mandate.

No.6 added it looked forward to the start of negotiations.

