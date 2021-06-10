CM receives Home Office border team

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo yesterday met with a team of officials from the UK Home Office Border Force International who are in Gibraltar to advise on border management.

The team have been in Gibraltar since Monday as part of contingency preparations between the UK and Gibraltar Governments for a non-negotiated outcome in forthcoming treaty negotiations with the EU.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, Attorney General Michael Llamas and other Gibraltar officials were also present.

The Government continues to engage constructively with the UK and Spain - “continuously and at different levels,” No.6 Convent Place said - while the EU Commission prepares its negotiating mandate.

No.6 added it looked forward to the start of negotiations.