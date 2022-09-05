CM says treaty talks ‘on final stretch’ as negotiators prepare for London round
• European Commission confirms next formal round on September 20-22 Negotiators are poised to embark on the “final stretch” of talks for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s future relations with the bloc, with the Gibraltar Government remaining “hugely optimistic” that an agreement will be reached and texts finalised by the end of the year,...
