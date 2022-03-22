CM talks Brexit with Truss, Madrid expects â€˜significant progressâ€™ in March 28 round
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo discussed Brexit and Russian sanctions with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London on Tuesday, expressing optimism ahead of the next round of treaty negotiations due to start on March 28. The meeting came after Spainâ€™s state secretary for EU affairs, Pascual Ignacio Navarro RÃos, told a committee in the Spanish Parliament...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here