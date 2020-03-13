CM to convene cabinet as Spain expected to declare state of emergency

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo will convene cabinet at 6pm today, following reports that the Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, will declare a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Picardo will convene Cabinet at 6pm today to assess the implications this may have for Gibraltar, if any, the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

The Chief Minister has asked that the Chief Secretary, Attorney General, Financial Secretary,

Director Public Health and Civil Contingencies Coordinator should be in attendence.

Mr Picardo will brief the Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, and Independent,

Marlene Hassan Nahon, after the conclusion of the meeting and will inform the public of any

decisions made or relevant considerations.