Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 31st Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

CM urges Gibraltar to ‘brace for 2022’

Pic by Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
31st December 2021

Chief Minister Fabian Picardo on Friday urged Gibraltar to “fasten seatbelts” and “brace for 2022”, a year of change that would be “decisive” for this community’s collective future.

In a short message ahead his New Year address on January 10, Mr Picardo said 2022 would bring change whether or not the negotiations for a UK/EU treaty on the Rock’s future relations with the bloc succeed.

Mr Picardo stressed Gibraltar would not agree to anything that had implications on British sovereignty.

“That will never change,” he said.

But he left no doubt that deal or no deal, the future would be different.

“At every level, there will be change to come,” he said.

“2022 is a year for which we must, therefore, brace ourselves.”

“It would be wise to fasten our collective seat belts, because the political year to come is going to be no easier than the two very challenging years that we have just lived through.”

“Despite that, I know that united we will ensure we deliver success from the many challenges ahead of us and through which we have been elected to lead.”

Turning to domestic issues, Mr Picardo said the new year would see changes at the GHA to ensure “zero political involvement”.
Ministers will only set policy and the Minister for Health will not have an office at St Bernard's Hospital, he said.

The Gibraltar Government, he added, had already ensured that contracts and industrial relations delivered to the professional and clinical management of the GHA.

He said his government would engage with unions on any outstanding issues, including public and private sector employment matters it had not been possible to resolve during “the twin storms” of the pandemic and the Brexit negotiations.

And he added that work on more affordable homes would “finally” be able to start in earnest, as well as works on schools and other projects also moving forward, with a new Development Plan budgeted for and the 10-year census also due for 2022.

“Finally, we must never forget that in 2021 we lost 93 of our precious compatriots to COVID,” Mr Picardo said.

“May they all rest in peace.”

“That makes 2021 our deadliest year ever from one illness, virus or cause, including war.”

“Let us hope or pray that whatever 2022 throws at us is nothing in comparison.”

Most Read

Local News

GHA implements contingency plans as 45 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19

Thu 30th Dec, 2021

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar records 124 new Covid-19 cases

Wed 29th Dec, 2021

Brexit

Spain extends Brexit bridging measures on healthcare and driving licences

Wed 29th Dec, 2021

Local News

Teenager remanded in prison after admitting three burglaries

Thu 30th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Local sword from the Gibraltar Regiment to the Australian Army

31st December 2021

Local News
GHA implements contingency plans as 45 healthcare workers test positive for Covid-19

30th December 2021

Local News
Teenager remanded in prison after admitting three burglaries

30th December 2021

Local News
Ovrnite tax residency app expands to include other European jurisdictions

29th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021