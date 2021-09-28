Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 28th Sep, 2021

Brexit

CM ‘very confident’ treaty possible as EU poised for next step in mandate approval

By Brian Reyes
28th September 2021

The European Union is this Friday poised to take another key step in the process of formally adopting a negotiating mandate for talks with the United Kingdom on a treaty for Gibraltar’s post-Brexit relations with the bloc. The Committee of Permanent Representatives [Coreper] made up of ambassadors from each EU member state will consider a...

