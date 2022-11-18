CM welcomes Spanish treaty optimism but cautions ‘we’re not there yet’
The Gibraltar Government on Friday welcomed optimism expressed by a senior Spanish diplomat that a UK/EU treaty for Gibraltar would be reached “before the end of the year”, even as it cautioned that “we’re not there yet”. Pascual Ignacio Navarro Ríos, Spain’s state secretary for the European Union, said negotiators were working “on the commas”...
