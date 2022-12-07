CM’s ‘beard shave’ nets £20,500 donation Prostate Cancer Gibraltar

A group of entities in Gibraltar who sponsored the Chief Minister to shave his beard off recently have donated £20,500 to the Prostate Cancer Gibraltar charity.

Fabian Picardo hosted the charity’s Derek Ghio, Michael Alman and Joe Holliday last Friday, accompanied by representatives from Entain, Pragmatic Play, Playtech and Hope Charity Trust.

“I am extremely happy with the funds that have been raised for Prostate Cancer Gibraltar following the shave-off event held a few weeks ago,” Mr Picardo said.

“This is a fantastic cause, which we should do our upmost to support, as they work all year-round raising awareness and helping those who unfortunately suffer this terrible disease.”

“I want to thank Entain, Pragmatic Play, Hope Charity Trust, Lottoland and Playtech for their generosity.”

The Hope Charity Trust, Lottoland and Playtech donated £5000 each, while Pragmatic Play and Entain donated £3000 and £2500 each respectively.