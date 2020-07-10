CO RNGS hands over the baton

A change at the top has taken place within the Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron (RNGS) as Lieutenant Commander (Lt Cdr) Kyle Walkley handed over the baton to Lt Cdr LLoyd Cardy.

Lt Cdr Cardy joined the Royal Navy in 2010 and, before joining RNGS in July 2019, he served as the Navigating Officer in the Type 23 Frigate HMS Sutherland. He has spent the last two years as the Commanding Officer of HMS Sabre and has now stepped up to take the mantle of Commanding Officer Gibraltar Squadron in charge of all 26 personnel and craft that are part of RNGS.

“I am taking over the Squadron at a very exciting time, bringing the P2000s online as an interim craft before the arrival of the new vessels towards the end of next year,” he said.

The Royal Navy Gibraltar Squadron is the Royal Navy’s team of 26 personnel permanently based on the Rock who operate the two fast patrol boats HMS Scimitar and HMS Sabre, soon to be replaced by the P2000s HMS Pursuer and HMS Dasher, and three Pacific 24 RHIBs.

The small team is specifically responsible for maintaining the sovereignty of the British Overseas Territory as well as providing force protection to the area’s maritime environment. Lt Cdr Walkley will return to the UK after completing a short staff job at HQBF Gibraltar to complete the Principal Warfare Officer course at HMS Collingwood near Portsmouth.

“Gibraltar has been an amazing place to have my first Command, made even better by the people I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to work with over the last two years,” said Lt Cdr Walkley.