Tue 13th Aug, 2019

Coalition for Climate Action (CCA) meets with Government

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
13th August 2019

The Coalition for Climate Action met last Thursday with the Minister for the Environment Dr John Cortes to present its case for actions needed on climate change.

CCA is made up of a number of different entities that includes the GONHS, TNP, The Gibraltar Heritage Trust, ESG, Pollution Watch and Sustainable Gibraltar.

It was formed in response to the heightened awareness of Climate Change and the emergency pledge made by Government to take meaningful action on this critical issue.

A full discussion was had with Dr Cortes and the groups involved have agreed to continue to lobby directly and publicly for what they believe must form part of the targets and the process.

Specifically these are:
- For the setting up of a fully Independent Climate Body, funded and tasked to roll out a cross party supported agenda, set in a timeframe that legally binds all future administrations
- For the areas to be addressed by the Climate Body to include: action on pollution/waste/energy/transport and development
- For the transition away from the use and trade of fossil fuels

The groups will be collecting signatures over the next few weeks for a petition that will be handed to Government on completion of a protest march taking place on the September 20 from Casemates at 5.30pm in support of a ‘Parents for Future – Climate Change Strike’.

The online petition can be signed at:- http://chng.it/jGKpkLmn

