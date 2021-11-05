Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sports

Collegians come third in International Masters

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2021

Whilst hockey locally was on its mid-term break Collegians Vets were involved in the International Hockey Masters Cup in Benalmadena where they faced stiff opposition from teams from Ireland and Spain. Collegians Vets we’re to finish 3rd after beating Ireland 3-1. Their second win against them. Prior to this Collegians had faced Spain where they...

