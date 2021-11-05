Collegians come third in International Masters
Whilst hockey locally was on its mid-term break Collegians Vets were involved in the International Hockey Masters Cup in Benalmadena where they faced stiff opposition from teams from Ireland and Spain. Collegians Vets we’re to finish 3rd after beating Ireland 3-1. Their second win against them. Prior to this Collegians had faced Spain where they...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here