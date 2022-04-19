Commemorative plaque honours Gibraltar’s role in Falklands war
A plaque commemorating Gibraltar’s role in support of British forces during the Falklands war was unveiled at Ragged Staff Gates on Tuesday, during a ceremony that underscored shared bonds between the Rock, the UK and South Atlantic islands. The ceremony coincided with the 40th anniversary of the day the SS Uganda sailed from Gibraltar after...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here