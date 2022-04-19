Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 19th Apr, 2022

Commemorative plaque honours Gibraltar’s role in Falklands war

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
19th April 2022

A plaque commemorating Gibraltar’s role in support of British forces during the Falklands war was unveiled at Ragged Staff Gates on Tuesday, during a ceremony that underscored shared bonds between the Rock, the UK and South Atlantic islands. The ceremony coincided with the 40th anniversary of the day the SS Uganda sailed from Gibraltar after...

