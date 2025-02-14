Commission says it has no authority to assess Eastside project
The European Commission has told an environmental group in Tarifa that it has no authority to investigate infrastructure projects in Gibraltar. The party, Verdes de Europa-Tarifa, had written to the Commission raising concerns about the environmental impact of the Eastside development and rock exports from Spain for use in the construction of sea defences on...
