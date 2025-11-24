Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 24th Nov, 2025

Commissioner of Police joins UK policing chiefs gathering in London

By Chronicle Staff
24th November 2025

Commissioner of Police Owain Richards took part in the annual gathering of the UK National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) in London last week, joining senior policing leaders from across the United Kingdom and the wider British law-enforcement family.

The event focused on current challenges and future priorities for policing, including national approaches to reducing violence against women and girls, strengthening community safety, the use of digital data and technology, and officer and staff well-being.

Participants were briefed on forthcoming changes to the governance of police forces in England and Wales and took part in plenary sessions on best practice in modern policing.

Also attending was Samantha Sacramento in her capacity as Chair of the Working Group on reform of police governance in Gibraltar. The two Gibraltar representatives used the opportunity to exchange views with police chiefs and officials from other jurisdictions, with discussions centred on comparative models of accountability and governance and how these could support effective and transparent policing on the Rock.

At the conclusion of the conference, Commissioner Richards participated in a series of engagement meetings at Gibraltar House with HM Government of Gibraltar’s representative in London, and held separate discussions with the Chiefs of Police from the UK Crown Dependencies, held at the States of Jersey offices in London.

