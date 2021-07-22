Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Jul, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Commission’s draft mandate for treaty talks is ‘unacceptable’, GSD says

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
22nd July 2021

The European Commission’s draft mandate for negotiations on a treaty for the Rock’s future relations with the bloc would hand Spain a legal and economic role in Gibraltar and is “unacceptable”, the GSD said on Thursday.

In a statement, the GSD said the mandate goes “well beyond certain unsatisfactory aspects” of the framework agreement announced on New Year’s Eve, which the party had already highlighted at the time.

“Any deal designed along the basis of this mandate would deliver major political and economic competences and controls to Spain,” the party said.

“It would undermine our rights as a people as well as our sustainability and ability to run our affairs.”

“It would in effect give Spain a legal and economic role in our affairs.”

The mandate has already been firmly rejected by both the UK and Gibraltar governments, which said earlier this week it could not form the basis for treaty talks.

In sharing that view, the GSD said the measures envisaged by the Commission in the mandate would amount to practical concessions on sovereignty, jurisdiction and control.

It said the mandate would see Spanish border guards and customs officers in Gibraltar at the airport, port and with the right to patrol Gibraltar waters.

It would also give Spain competences on residence in Gibraltar as well as immigration, and would hand economic controls to Spain on a number of fronts forcing Gibraltar to align itself with Spanish taxes as well as controlling prices in Gibraltar, imposing VAT, require membership of a non-bespoke Customs Union and control economic activity and inward investment.

“There is no way a deal can be done on that basis as Spain could control what and who comes in and out and what happens politically or economically,” said Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition.

“This would be as good as handing the keys of Gibraltar to Spain and leaving us to their mercy.”

Most Read

Brexit

Gibraltar and UK say Commission's draft mandate ‘cannot form basis for treaty talks’

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar must be ‘ready to conclude a treaty, or walk away’, Garcia says

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Local News

Local crypto business crowd funds £1m on launch day

Wed 21st Jul, 2021

Local News

CM announces corporate tax increase to 12.5% after ‘revenue wrecking’ pandemic

Tue 20th Jul, 2021

Local News

Gibraltar welcomes UK’s newest aircraft carrier

Tue 6th Jul, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd July 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Govt halts Ocean Views visits after some patients and staff test positive

22nd July 2021

Local News
Local crypto business crowd funds £1m on launch day

21st July 2021

Local News
Court rejects application by migrant hunger striker

21st July 2021

Local News
Gibraltar must be ‘ready to conclude a treaty, or walk away’, Garcia says

21st July 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021