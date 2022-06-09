Commons’ committee launches inquiry into Gib treaty talks
The House of Commons’ European Scrutiny Committee on Thursday launched an inquiry into the progress of the negotiations with the European Union over border and trade arrangements between Gibraltar and Spain. The Committee said it had “sounded the alarm” several times over the last year about the importance of negotiations with the EU in evidence...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here