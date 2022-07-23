Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 23rd Jul, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Brexit

Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
23rd July 2022

The European Scrutiny Committee of the House of Commons has published written evidence following its meeting with a group of Blue ID card holders, during which MPs heard directly about problems they continue to face at the border. Seven MPs on the committee met with the group during a recent visit to Gibraltar as part...

Continue Reading

