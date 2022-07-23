Commons committee publishes summary of meeting with Blue ID residents
The European Scrutiny Committee of the House of Commons has published written evidence following its meeting with a group of Blue ID card holders, during which MPs heard directly about problems they continue to face at the border. Seven MPs on the committee met with the group during a recent visit to Gibraltar as part...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here