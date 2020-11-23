Commons committee quizzes Isola on financial services and UK market access after Brexit
British consumers who buy financial products from Gibraltar-based companies after Brexit will have the protection of “the whole array of measures” they would expect in the UK, Financial Services Minister Albert Isola told a House of Commons committee on Thursday. Mr Isola said Gibraltar and the UK were “for all intents and purposes” aligned in...
