Sat 4th Dec, 2021

Commons’ Speaker says UK MPs must ‘understand and recognise’ Gibraltar’s needs

Photos by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
4th December 2021

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, said MPs in the UK have a duty to understand that many of the decisions they vote on impact the people of the Overseas Territories. Speaking to the Chronicle during a short visit to the Rock, Sir Lindsay underscored the importance of ensuring UK MPs...

