Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council visits the Rock

Government Ministers met with representatives of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) during their visit to Gibraltar last week.

The CWEIC delegation included CEO Rosie Glazebrook, who was accompanied by CWEIC Gibraltar Chair Ed Davis and Country Director Jared Peralta.

The delegation met separately with the Minister for Health, Care and Business Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos and the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham.

“The fruitful meetings provided an opportunity for the ministers to receive feedback from the recent CWEIC Conference, as well as to discuss and explore avenues for further development,” said a statement from No6.

Ms Glazebrook, said: “I am very excited to be in Gibraltar to meet with the Government of Gibraltar, our local Strategic Partners and the wider business community. From the inauguration of our CWEIC Gibraltar Office in 2021, it has been our aim to promote Gibraltar-Commonwealth business links and my visit serves as a valuable opportunity to strengthen our efforts and develop future opportunities.”

Mr Feetham, said it was great to receive the CWEIC delegation in what marks the continuation of the Government’s commitment to promote and nurture Gibraltar-Commonwealth business links.

“I took the opportunity of this visit to provide an update on our financial sectors, to highlight our latest initiatives and key areas of focus with the view of fostering further collaboration with Commonwealth stakeholders.”

“The growth and diversification of our financial sectors is a manifesto commitment that I am responsible for. We very much look forward to continue to strengthen our links with the Commonwealth and spreading our message across their strategic partner network and beyond,” he added.