Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 7th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council visits the Rock

By Chronicle Staff
7th February 2024

Government Ministers met with representatives of the Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council (CWEIC) during their visit to Gibraltar last week.

The CWEIC delegation included CEO Rosie Glazebrook, who was accompanied by CWEIC Gibraltar Chair Ed Davis and Country Director Jared Peralta.

The delegation met separately with the Minister for Health, Care and Business Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Equality, Employment, Culture and Tourism Christian Santos and the Minister for Justice, Trade and Industry Nigel Feetham.

“The fruitful meetings provided an opportunity for the ministers to receive feedback from the recent CWEIC Conference, as well as to discuss and explore avenues for further development,” said a statement from No6.

Ms Glazebrook, said: “I am very excited to be in Gibraltar to meet with the Government of Gibraltar, our local Strategic Partners and the wider business community. From the inauguration of our CWEIC Gibraltar Office in 2021, it has been our aim to promote Gibraltar-Commonwealth business links and my visit serves as a valuable opportunity to strengthen our efforts and develop future opportunities.”

Mr Feetham, said it was great to receive the CWEIC delegation in what marks the continuation of the Government’s commitment to promote and nurture Gibraltar-Commonwealth business links.
“I took the opportunity of this visit to provide an update on our financial sectors, to highlight our latest initiatives and key areas of focus with the view of fostering further collaboration with Commonwealth stakeholders.”

“The growth and diversification of our financial sectors is a manifesto commitment that I am responsible for. We very much look forward to continue to strengthen our links with the Commonwealth and spreading our message across their strategic partner network and beyond,” he added.

Most Read

Local News

Roaming macaque caught in La Linea after two-day cross-border effort

Tue 6th Feb, 2024

Local News

Macaque jumps border into La Linea, remains at large

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Monument Place and Plaza development seeks full planning permission

Fri 2nd Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s unwanted Redibikes fuel cycling ‘revolution’ in Marrakech

Mon 5th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gibraltarian ‘Twin Springs Glamping Retreat’ owners featured on Channel 4's ‘A New Life in the Sun’

Wed 31st Jan, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Enhancements to GHA telephone system

7th February 2024

Local News
Minister for Youth and Chief Secretary visit Youth Clubs

7th February 2024

Local News
First meeting of Select Committee on people with disabilities

7th February 2024

Local News
Feetham visits Bank J. Safra Sarasin

7th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024