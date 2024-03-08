Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 8th Mar, 2024

Commonwealth women MPs gather in Malta for regional conference

By Chronicle Staff
8th March 2024

The British Islands and Mediterranean Region Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Conference (CWP) is currently being held in Malta and was addressed yesterday by Gemma Arias Vasquez, the Minister for Health, Care and Business.

The CWP is the network of women members of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Associations Parliaments and Legislature.

Ms Arias Vasquez addressed a plenary session at the conference, addressing delegates on the impact of cultural and societal inequalities, as well as the Gibraltar Government’s “achievements and future commitments” in this respect, No.6 Convent Place said.

The Gibraltar Branch is also represented by Pat Orfila, Minister for Housing and the University of Gibraltar, and Opposition MP Atrish Sanchez.

John Reyes, the Clerk of Parliament and Secretary of the Gibraltar Branch, accompanied the delegation.

The theme of the conference is “Resilient Women: Moulding Girls into Strong Women.”

There will be a series of plenary sessions on issues and challenges affecting women across the Commonwealth; challenges of being a woman Member of Parliament; and women under pressure, the impact of the cost-of-living crisis and cultural and societal inequality and discrimination.

