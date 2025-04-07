Community Care not-for-profit subsidiary to provide domiciliary care

A not-for-profit company owned by Community Care Gibraltar will take over the provision of domiciliary care and home support services under contract to the Care Agency.

Community Care Domiciliary Services Limited [CCDSL] will take over from LifeCome Care Gibraltar and will take on its workforce to ensure continuity of service.

“The new company will operate as a not-for-profit organisation and is designed to ensure that the domiciliary care and home support delivered to service users remains uninterrupted and in line with the community focused values that have long underpinned the work of Community Care Gibraltar,” CCDSL said in a statement.

“The Trustees of Community Care confirm that this decision has been taken following representations from concerned individuals, many of whom are beneficiaries or have family members who rely on these services.”

“The company has been set up as a result of concern within the same pool of beneficiaries that Community Care was established to serve.”

“CCDSL recognises the importance of rebuilding community trust and understands that clear communication, and professionalism are essential to achieving this.”

The company will employ a Managing Director and a Director of Admin to oversee its operations, as well as supervisors to ensure that care is provided properly and that people in the community are being effectively catered for.

CCDSL will enter into a contract with the Care Agency to ensure that the correct standards of service are consistently met.

It said training programmes “will run immediately” for all carers who are being transferred over from the previous provider under TUPE rules.

CCDSL said it would engage with LifeCome Care Gibraltar to ensure “as smooth a handover of workforce and service provision as possible”.

“The directors of CCDSL are committed to fostering genuine community engagement and intend to arrange a town hall meeting upon commencing operations, inviting service users and families to voice their concerns and ask any questions,” the company added.

“Feedback from the community will be instrumental in shaping the future direction and standards of the domiciliary care services.”

The company expected to issue publish additional details including its official address and contact numbers for both office hours and on-call services.

The development was welcomed by the Gibraltar Government, which said CCDSL would prioritise the wellbeing of both staff and service users.

In a statement, No.6 Convent Place said the company will operate “at arm’s length” from the Government and will draw upon the experience and expertise of individuals who have previously been involved in this sector.

“The provision of services will largely be to the same individuals who are beneficiaries of Community Care,” the Government statement said.

“The Government is, therefore, confident in the ability of Domiciliary Care Services Ltd to deliver on continuity of care at the highest level.”

“Community Care Domiciliary Care Services Ltd will uphold the same values and ethos that have long underpinned the work of Community Care.”

“Recognising that staff are at the heart of quality care provision, the company will immediately work towards agreeing as many fixed-term 15-hour contracts as possible so that those who are trusted with caring for the most vulnerable in our community are also treated with the dignity and respect that they deserve.”

Gemma Arias-Vasquez, the Minister for Health and Care, has also been working closely with Unite the Union on this issue.

On Monday, the Government also announced plans for the Care Agency to provide a programme of skills for care, to offer training opportunities for Gibraltarians who wish to pursue care work as a vocation.

This will enable Community Care Domiciliary Services Limited to have a further pool of individuals to draw from for future employment.

“I’m delighted that the Government has been able to move quickly and decisively, together with Community Care, to ensure a smooth transition of care provision,” Ms Arias Vasquez said.

“I’d like to thank all those who have stepped up to provide this guarantee of the highest quality care for service users whilst also recognising the value of our care professionals.”

“We have been working closely with Unite the Union throughout this process, and I am grateful for their collaborative approach to ensuring that staff are properly supported as we move forward.”

“I want to thank the Trustees of Community Care for proposing this assistance to the Government with the best interests of elderly residents of Gibraltar in mind.”