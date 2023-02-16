‘Community hero’ RGP officer visits school

An RGP officer was invited to St Bernard’s Lower Primary School to talk about community heroes yesterday morning.

PC Nicholas Ramagge talked to the five and six-year-olds in Year 1, explaining the role of the police and showing them the equipment officers use such as the custodian helmet, radios and handcuffs.

Mr Ramagge, who works in the RGP's Community Policing Team, said: “We discussed how the police serve and help the community. It was good fun and the kids were really receptive. I got a lot of hugs and that’s always great.”