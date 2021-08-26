Community service for man with 10-kilo cannabis stash
A man who was found with cannabis resin worth £50,000 but was later cleared by a jury of drug supply charges was handed a community service sentence by the Supreme Court this week. Anthony Castro, 54, of Naval Hospital Hill, had admitted to possession of 10 kilograms of the drug but denied a charge of...
