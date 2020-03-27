Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 27th Mar, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Community testing launched as two ERS carers test positive

By Cristina Cavilla
27th March 2020

The Gibraltar Health Authority will begin a “meaningful” Covid-19 sampling exercise of the community to ascertain how widespread the disease is in Gibraltar and to plan further action to minimise its impact on the health system.  

This random sampling, which will be conducted alongside the sampling of individuals displaying symptoms of the virus, will yield data which will be used to steer Gibraltar through the crisis, the Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said yesterday, as he urged the community to comply with requests for testing.  

“We have to try to have as wide a possible random test of this community for Covid-19 as possible,” he said, adding that the information will be “crucial” for the GHA to assess the current situation and to plan further action.  

In terms of the overall statistics, there were 55 confirmed Covid-19 cases as of Friday, 14 of which are fully recovered and 41 active. 

Additionally, some 374 tests have been conducted and 137 results are pending. 

The move to test in the community, which was welcomed by the GSD Opposition, represents a change in policy, with widespread testing previously being ruled out on account of the GHA having a limited number of swabs. 

But with stocks of swabs bolstered, Mr Picardo said: “When you have a larger amount of swabs you can then start to fraction off those that you are going to use for those who manifest with symptoms, those that you're going to keep in the hospital so you can deal with people as they turn up there, and then to start to do a sample which is meaningful.” 

 The Director of Public Health Dr Sohail Bhatti said some 400 people will be randomly selected from the electoral register and asked to attend the drive-through facility at Rooke in order to be tested. 

 “At the moment our entire strategy is based on trying to capture people who have symptoms but this random sampling will try to ascertain how widespread the virus is in people who have or haven’t got symptoms,” he said. 

 “I hope at the end of that exercise we’ll at least have a sense, at that particular point in time, how widespread the virus was rather than speculating.” 

 This comes as two frontline workers from within Elderly Residential Services tested positive for the virus, even as both Mr Picardo and Dr Bhatti offered reassurances that there was no evidence of Covid infections in any of the residents. 

 In respect of the first case, a member of staff at Mount Alvernia, Mr Picardo said the nurse had not been working at the site for a week and was identified and tested early on because of the “very strict” protocols in place at the facility. 

 “The nurse had only been working on one floor which is totally isolated and contained,” he added. 

 “This is a success story…testing is happening so that we can spot things from the word go.” 

 The second case was confirmed mid-press conference by Dr Bhatti but that individual had been in isolation anyway. 

Most Read

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

EasyJet announces further flight cancellations

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Gibraltar to announce ‘even more draconian measures’ as Spain locks down to fight virus

Sun 15th Mar, 2020

Local News

UK nurses flown to Gib to bolster GHA resources, army to assist with logistics

Sun 22nd Mar, 2020

Local News

Public donates an ‘incredible’ £500,000 to GHA

Thu 26th Mar, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th March 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

27th March 2020

Local News
Man arrested after refusing to comply with Covid-19 laws

27th March 2020

Local News
GHA to assess spread of coronavirus in Gibraltar

27th March 2020

Local News
Hospital cleaner charged with theft

27th March 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020