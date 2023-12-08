Competition for GEMA Gallery’s new logo opens

Original designs are being sought after in a competition to design a new logo for the GEMA Gallery.

The competition organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry for Culture will select a new logo for the Gibraltar Exhibitions of Modern Art Gallery (GEMA) in Montagu Bastion.

The competition, which is open to artists of all ages, aims to select a design that relates to the contemporary gallery space and modern artworks on show at the venue.

Logos should be simple in design and suitable for printing on posters, flyers, tickets and clothing or any other general promotional material.

The design must contain the wording: GEMA Gallery.

Competition participants may submit up to three original designs.

Entries must be submitted in an A4 size on paper or card, indicating whether the orientation is ‘portrait’ or ‘landscape’.

Participants must ensure the designs submitted are their own original work and must evidence the inspiration behind their work.

The prize for the winning entry is £750.

“The change to GEMA’s branding aims to reflect the dynamic and evolving spirit of creativity,” Minister for Culture Christian Santos, said.

“The logo, a canvas that adapts, mirrors the ever-evolving essence of modern artistic expression found within the Gallery.”

Entry forms and full conditions are available online on www.culture.gi or by contacting the GCS Development Department on 200 40843 or email: development@culture.gov.gi

Entries can be handed in at the Mario Finlayson National Gallery at the City Hall.

The closing date for receipt of entries is January 26, 2024.