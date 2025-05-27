Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court
A complaint over the Eastside development filed recently in a La Linea court could, depending on how the case unfolds, lead to an international tribunal being asked to decide who the waters around Gibraltar belong to, Parliament was told. The observation was made by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo as he responded to questions from Keith...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here