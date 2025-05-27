Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 27th May, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Complaint over Eastside development could put Gib waters issue before international court

An image taken last week of progress on the Eastside project, which has been the subject of controversy in recent months. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
27th May 2025

A complaint over the Eastside development filed recently in a La Linea court could, depending on how the case unfolds, lead to an international tribunal being asked to decide who the waters around Gibraltar belong to, Parliament was told. The observation was made by Chief Minister Fabian Picardo as he responded to questions from Keith...

